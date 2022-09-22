TV presenter backs campaign to save Shoreham tree
A well-known TV presenter has leant his support to Shoreham campaigners.
Chris Packham who is a naturalist, author, and TV presenter, has leant his support to the Shoreham Poplar Front.
It is due to be cut down as part of plans for 159 flats at the former Civic Centre site next door.
Most Popular
Posting to his Twitter account – which has more than half a million followers – Mr Packham asked: “Why are [Adur & Worthing Councils] and [Hyde Homes] not considering amending the planning on the new build to allow this beautiful Poplar tree to remain?”
The Shoreham Poplar Front thanked Mr Packham for his support and said their campaign grows ‘stronger by the day’.
Hyde Homes has maintained that the tree must be felled to make way for affordable housing on the edge of the site and has promised to plant more trees.