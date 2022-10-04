Two models for future of Clair Hall site in Haywards Heath recommended

BOP Consultancy has just published its final report on the potential use of the Haywards Heath venue, having looked at three possible models.

It has recommended the council focus on Model 1 – refurbishment of the 51-year-old hall to lease to someone with the wherewithal to maintain and run it – and Model 3 – allowing the site to be developed for multiple uses included cultural/community.

The report said: “Pursuing both models will allow [the council] to understand what might be possible at both ends of the spectrum – at one end refurbishment and at the other, the redevelopment of the site.

Clair Hall has been used as a vaccination centre by the NHS

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pursuing both models will allow the market to present a range of possibilities.”

Neither model is without its problems.

The report warned the council not to underestimate the ‘significant level’ of investment needed for the refurbishment to pay off – but added that it was ‘likely to be less than the amount required to level and rebuild’.

BOP did not recommend looking into Model 2 – redevelopment of the site for cultural use only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “The report contains several facts that will not come as a surprise to many.

“Chief amongst these is that rising inflation costs make this a particularly challenging economic climate for projects of this nature and mean it may be difficult for interested parties to raise the necessary funds.”

But he added that some of the findings emphasised that ‘flexibility of space and variety of use is the key to the future viability of the site’.

The report will be discussed during a meeting of the cabinet on October 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ash-Edwards added: “Our goal is to secure a cultural anchor tenant who can deliver a cultural and leisure offer for the whole of the Mid Sussex community now and in the future, in a modern fit for purpose venue on the Clair Hall site.”

There was an outcry when cabinet members voted to close the hall in 2020, only for the decision to be withdrawn after a legal challenge.

Since then it has been used by the NHS as a Covid vaccination centre – while campaigners have been battling to save the venue from the bulldozers.

The Save Clair Hall campaign and the Haywards Heath Community CIC published a joint statement after reading BOP’s report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asking why the council was ‘not prepared to simply talk to the local community groups’ about the future use and running of the hall, they added: “It is understandable and evident that they do not want to burden the public purse with any subsidies, like those gratefully received by other local venues.

“However, it is quite possible that a Community Trust could actually run Clair Hall without funds from [the council].

“So perhaps in addition to the three options proposed by BOP there might be a fourth way, which does not cost the council anything but retains a community asset for the people of Haywards Heath.