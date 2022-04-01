Two-storey South Chailey cottage refusal upheld at appeal

In a decision published on Tuesday (March 29), a planning inspector has upheld a decision to refuse planning permission for a two-storey cottage on land north of Brickyard Lane in South Chailey.

Lewes District Council had refused the proposals in April last year on the grounds it would be an overdevelopment of the site, harm the character of the area and have an overbearing impact on neighbours.

This view was disputed by the applicant, which argued the building’s design meant any impact would be limited while also providing much-needed housing for the area. The applicant also accused the council of “conflating change with harm”, when considering the scheme.

Proposed designs for the cottage

The inspector felt differently, however, concluding that the development would harm the character and appearance of the area. They also drew out concerns about noise generated by a nearby brickworks, which they said would impact on the amenity of future residents.

The inspector said: “As the council cannot demonstrate a five-year supply of deliverable land for housing, the National Planning Policy Framework’s presumption in favour of sustainable development is engaged.

“The shortfall in housing land supply is significant, the welcome new home would not be isolated, and amongst other things, it would provide jobs during construction and its future occupiers’ likely support for local shops and services.

“However, as the adverse impacts identified … would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits, when assessed against the policies in the Framework taken as a whole, planning permission should not be granted.”

For further information on the proposals see application reference LW/21/0078 on the Lewes District Council website.