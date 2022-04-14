Uckfield new-build home dismissed at appeal

In an appeal decision published on Monday (April 11), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected to plans to build a three-bedroom home on garden land adjoining a property in Browns Path.

The development had been refused planning permission by Wealden District Council in 2020, on the grounds that it would harm the character and appearance of the area due to its ‘cramped’ appearance.

The applicant disagreed with this decision, arguing that the scheme would be appropriate for the site and provide housing needed in the district.

Proposed location and layout of the new build

The inspector took a different view, however, concluding that the scheme would be cramped and ‘incongruous with the surrounding area’

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “While I acknowledge that the proposal would result in some limited economic, social and environmental benefits, including the provision of one new dwelling … I find the adverse impacts of the proposal significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”