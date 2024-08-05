Worthing’s Labour group said its members are 'shocked and appalled' by the scenes of violence and disorder across the UK in recent days.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to call an urgent Cobra meeting, following a sixth night of disorder on UK streets as a second hotel reportedly housing asylum seekers was set on fire.

The riots were sparked following the killing of three young girls in Southport last week. Rioters targeted the Merseyside town following a vigil for the three young girls.

Keir Starmer will hold an emergency meeting today (Monday, August 5) following his address to the nation on Sunday. In his address, he said that violent rioters that have taken to streets in locations in England and Northern Ireland would ‘regret’ engaging in ‘far-right thuggery’, adding that those involved would ‘face the full force of the law’.

Anti-migration protesters (pictured in Rotherham) have been responsible for widespread violence across the UK (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Minister and police representatives are expected to attend the meeting. It comes as official attempt to quell rioters to avoid a repeat of violent scenes seen in cities over the past week.

The Worthing Labour Group, led by Sophie Cox, issued a statement today, which read: “We are shocked and appalled by the violence and extremism that has occurred in the past week across the country since the tragic events in Southport.

"Racism, lawlessness and any form of hatred directed to the diversity of our communities have no place in a civilised society and we are united in our condemnation of those who threaten the cohesion and inclusiveness on which our country’s values are built.

"We extend our unshakeable support to all our communities.

"If you experience or witness any behaviour that is threatening, abusive or targeting minority groups, please contact Sussex Police by calling 101 or reporting online. Similarly, social media content inciting hatred or violence should be reported immediately to the platform provider and the police.

“It is vital that we all come together to keep hatred and extremism out of our community."

Mosques have been targeted by groups of protesters, with the Home Office announcing that the religious buildings would be offered new protected from rioters under a new ‘rapid response process’.