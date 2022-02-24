It comes as President Putin has ordered military operations in its neighbouring nation overnight with explosions reported across the Ukraine including in the west of the country.

In a pre recorded statement the PM said that the UK ‘cannot and will not just look away’ at Russia’s ‘hideous and barbaric’ attack on Ukraine.

He said President Vladimir Putin had launched a ‘vast invasion by land, by sea and by air’ without provocation against an ‘innocent population’.

PM Boris Johnson

He said the UK and allies will launch a ‘massive package’ of sanctions against Russia’s economy which he will outline in a statement to the commons at 5pm today (Thursday, February 24).

The Prime Minister has been holding a Cobra meeting this morning following the invasion.

Russian military vehicles are seen loaded on train platforms some 50 km off the border with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Russia's southern Rostov region.

The PM said the UK and the world could not allow that freedom ‘just to be snuffed out’ and that the country .

“Our mission is clear: diplomatically, politically, economically and eventually militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure,” he said.

Mr Johnson’s comments come after Russian forces launched an assault on Ukraine, crossing its borders and bombing military targets near big cities.

Ukraine announced that martial law - which means the military takes control temporarily - has been imposed across the whole of the country.

At least seven people are known to have been killed by Russian shelling, including civilians.

Addressing the Ukrainian people directly, Mr Johnson said: “In this moment of agony, we’re with you, we’re praying for you and your families and we are on your side.”

Speaking directly to the Russian people, the British PM said their president had launched a ‘tidal wave of violence against fellow Slavic people’ before adding: “To the parents of Russian soldiers who will lose their lives, I cannot believe this is being done in your name.”