United Kingdom represented by Wealden MP at NATO Assembly

Ms Ghani also presented a report which was unanimously adopted by over 150 international parliamentary delegates as an official NATO document.

The MP was appointed member of the UK delegation to NATO Parliamentary Assembly in 2020 and was selected as member and rapporteur of its science and technology committee.

Over the past year, Ms Ghani has been working on a new report focusing on the alliance’s vulnerabilities in areas such as cybersecurity and maritime technology, and the importance of science and technology cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific.

The new report, which explores further opportunities for partnership with Japan, Republic of Korea and Singapore, was considered by international delegates, legislators, military officers and experts, according to the MP.

On behalf of the science and technology committee, My Ghani has also drawn and presented a new resolution urging NATO nations to ‘do more to draw China into arms control talks and pressure Russia to comply with its obligations while maintaining a credible allied nuclear deterrent capable of adapting to the rapid development of new technologies’.

This resolution was voted on and unanimously adopted at the plenary sitting of the assembly which was attended by over 150 parliamentary delegates from NATO countries and opened by the secretary general of NATO Jens Stoltenberg and president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Hon. Gerald E. Connolly.

Ms Ghani said, “NATO is the cornerstone of the UK’s defence and security and I’m proud to be representing the UK’s concerns and priorities regarding security at an international stage.

“We should be especially concerned by the behaviour of Russia and China, both of whom are aggressively developing new military technologies behind a veil of secrecy.

“Japan and the Republic of Korea are critical players on the regional security frontlines when it comes to China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy and the alliance must work closely with its Asian partners and strengthen its cooperation in the Asia-Pacific.