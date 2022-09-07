Unused walking aids can be taken to West Sussex rubbish tips

West Sussex County Council is supporting this initiative during Recycle Week, which starts on Monday September 19. It will bring the council, NHS England and partners together to promote the return and reuse of walking aids.

The items can be left with staff or deposited in the dedicated bins at any of the 11 rubbish tips across West Sussex during Recycle Week.

The items will then be collected by the county council’s provider NRS, who will be able to clean and check them before reissuing them to those who might benefit so that they can maintain their independence.

Any items which cannot be used again will be recycled, preventing them from going into landfill.

Amanda Jupp, WSCC’s cabinet member for adults’ services, said: “Having access to a walking aid such as a frame or stick can make a huge difference to some people. It can help them get around on their own and maintain their independence, which we know is very important to people based on what they tell us.

“That’s why I’d encourage anyone with walking aids that are no longer needed to return them please.

“Not only will this reduce the cost and the carbon emissions associated with producing new pieces of equipment, but it will also make a huge difference to someone else who might benefit from using them.”

Reusing a refurbished walking aid, including parts replacement, results in 87 per cent lower carbon emissions on average than providing a brand new walking aid. This includes a generous allowance for a return journey from collection to a refurbishment site.

Recycling centres will only be able to accept walking aids during Recycle Week. To return items at all other times, telephone NRS on 0345 1272931 or email [email protected]