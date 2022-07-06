Uppark House developments approved

Plans for new tourist accommodation at Uppark House have been approved.

The application seeks the conversion and change of use of agricultural buildings to a dwellinghouse, three units of tourist accommodation and an office.

In the Delegated report by the planning officer it said: “The use of the south barn for tourist accommodation would allow for farm diversification in accordance with criteria and would also comply with the second purpose for the designation of the South Downs National Park.

“The use as tourist accommodation would also sit comfortably alongside Uppark as a tourist destination allowing for a greater provision of tourist facilities within the same site location.

South Harting Parish Council said they had no objection to the plans.