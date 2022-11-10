Two residents voiced their concerns at the council’s service and expressed frustration that workers aren’t back in offices.

Following an enquiry concerning parking charges at Pagham Harbour, Nick Rose received an automatic response from West Sussex County Council.

It said: “We will review your message and aim to contact you in response within ten working days, with a maximum of 20 working days.

West Sussex County Council has responded to enquiries by Chichester residents of their Covid-19 working protocols. Pic S Robards SR2105051 SUS-210505-160448001

"However please be aware that many of our services continue to feel pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic so your response may be delayed beyond that timescale.”

Mr Rose asked why the email still contained references to the pandemic, but the council said that they would not change the email response.

The message said: “Having checked with the Public Health Service, the wording is accurate and we will not be changing it at this time.”

Mr Rose added: “I know this is a small thing, but it really annoys me when public sector are still relying on the COVID excuse for poor service.

“The rest of us are working in the offices, why are civil servants working from home?”

Another resident Robert Gauld also questioned why all staff were not back at County Hall and other council offices.

He said: “The planning department failed to coordinate previous roadworks by utilities and City Fibre at Fishbourne, causing congestion over several months. The planning department should be properly staffed to meet demands and nobody should work from home.

“I might have to wait for a reply from WSCC because I was told by a Councillor that several rooms at the Council House are unoccupied!”

A spokesperson for the council said: “As an organisation we continue to follow the government’s Covid-19 guidance to ensure the wellbeing and safety of our staff and residents as we transition to living with the virus.

“The County Council is fully operational with staff in a wide range of roles working from our offices and remotely, as well as working out and about directly with our residents.