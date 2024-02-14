Valentine's heart for Hart: climate-concerned constituents ask Hastings MP to be their Valentine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hastings-based organiser and constituent Jessica Townsend explained: “We know MPs get a lot of stick and we thought we would try a charm offensive for a change. After all, it is Valentine’s day!”

The message in the card for the Conservative MP to Hastings and Rye reads: “Thank you for your work on the water issue in Hastings. We need you to represent us on carbon net zero too. “

The pressure group also sent a card to Helena Dollimore, the Labour candidate who looks likely to be the next MP should poll predictions prove accurate.

Jessica’s daughter, Bethe Townsend, who also signed the cards added: “We’re hoping both politicians will respond by listening to us and that whoever wins the election will truly represent us in Westminster. We’re a coastal community where swimming in the sea is making people seriously ill and flooding is an ever-increasing threat. We need an MP who will step up and be our champion on climate!”This card is part of a concerted effort across the country. Other MPs being wooed by their constituents today include Theresa May, Rishi Sunak, Ed Miliband, Rachel Reeves, Suella Braverman, Clive Lewis, Steve Baker and Mike Freer.

Marijn van de Geer from the MP Watch UK team said today: "MP Watch is a nationwide, non-partisan movement empowering constituents to keep track of how their MPs are voting and hold them to account. We aim to make allies with great MPs, be critical friends of others and unseat liars and outright climate deniers.

“We have a network of groups in constituencies across the country. And we’re growing fast. So far, we have 40 groups on the website and another 20 in the pipeline. By the election we’ll have over 100 in key constituencies.”

Other MPs in receipt of Valentines cards from the network include: Stella Creasy, Sally Ann Hart, Jacob Rees Mogg, Alex Chalk, Robert Courts, Paul Beresford, Clive Lewis, Liz Truss, Brandon Lewis , Chloe Smith, Duncan Baker, Selaine Saxby, Mary Robinson, Jerome Mayhew, George Freeman, Dunan Baker, James Wild, Richard Bacon, Geoffrey Cox, Karl McCartney, Mel Stride, Neil Coyle, Dawn Butler and Steve Baker.