As part of 2023 national Volunteers’ Week, Horsham District Council hosted an evening of celebrations to recognise hundreds of local volunteers who work hard to make a positive difference to communities throughout the Horsham District.

The awards evening took place at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens in Lower Beeding on 7 June.

There were seven award categories to enter and the winners were:

Biggest Heart Award

For the volunteer who always gives it their all to help make the difference – Kellee Perkes, Horsham District Befriends.

Trustee of the Year

For the trustee who quietly leads their charity to fulfil its purposes and potential – Kath Jones, Southwater Youth Project.

Long Service Award

For the volunteer who has been volunteering for so long nobody can remember when they even started – Alan Barwick, Henfield Museum.

Special Recognition Award

For the team member whose achievements and efforts always go above and beyond – Jane Slipper, 4TheYouth.

Permanent Smile Award

Recognised for lifting morale, celebrating successes, and smiling their way through, whatever the circumstances of their volunteering – Jeremy Heron, Horsham District Befriends.

The Dream Team Award

Celebrating an overall team for outstanding team effort – JubyLee Bakes.

Young Volunteer Award

For the committed young volunteer (under 18) who is an inspiration to others to get involved – Harry Featherstone, Southwater Youth Project.

Outstanding Contribution

For the volunteer who has made an outstanding contribution and made positive change in their local community - Phil Pickard, Chanctonbury Leisure Centre.

The awards were presented by the Vice Lord Lieutenant, Sir Richard Kleinwort, and the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Andrew Bliss.

Sam Raby, Horsham District Council cabinet member for housing, communities and wellbeing, said: “As a council we are so grateful for all the amazing work that the voluntary sector has been doing to help our communities, particularly in these challenging times.

“They make such a big difference to the people they support locally. When a resident receives a warm welcome from a charity and its volunteers, who give their time for free to help out their community, it makes a huge impact.

“If you think volunteering is something that you would like to get involved in, please get in touch with our voluntary sector support team at the council.”

Visit www.volunteerhorshamdistrict.co.uk

1 . Volunteer Awards Winning volunteers Photo: o3p

2 . Volunteer Awards Kath Jones receives Trustee of the Year Award for Southwater Youth Project Photo: o3p

3 . Volunteer Awards Attendees catching the proceedings on their smartphones Photo: o3p

4 . Volunteer Awards Kellee Perkes from Horsham Befriends collects Biggest Heart Award Photo: o3p

