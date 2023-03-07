East Sussex County Council is to seek views on the future of a popular leisure centre and swimming pool.

On Tuesday (February 28), Cllr Nick Bennett, the county council’s lead member for resources and climate change, approved plans to hold a 10-week public consultation about what should happen to Uckfield Leisure Centre after its lease runs out in July.

The county council-owned facility is currently leased and operated (through a contracted provider) by Wealden District Council (WDC), which does not intend to continue this arrangement after July 17th.

During the meeting, Cllr Bennett heard from local councillors Claire Dowling and Bob Standley (who are both Wealden District councillors and members of the county council’s cabinet).

Cllr Clarie Dowling said: “As local member I think it is extremely disappointing, to put it mildly, that Wealden have taken the decision not to renew the lease, which is why we worked very hard to try and get the extension to see what options we could come up with for the next year.

“I am very much aware that East Sussex County Council is not a leisure provider, however this is a growing town and it is important that we have adequate leisure and recreational facilities moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Standley said: “We need to make it quite clear that we are looking for solutions.”

The current lease had been due to run out last year, but was extended for 12 months by WDC in an effort to help find an alternative provider.

However, WDC has confirmed it will not be extending the lease again, as it is currently pursuing plans to consolidate its leisure facilities in Crowborough and Hailsham.

The two councils had a similar lease arrangement with a leisure centre based at Heathfield Community College. That facility closed last year as no viable alternative provider could be found.

Through its consultation, due to begin in March, the county council says it will be speaking with a wide range of stakeholders to seek ‘ideas and proposals’ for how the facility could remain open.

