Volunteers praised as Steyning's neighbourhood plan is made

After being approved by Steyning residents and given the thumbs-up by an examiner, the plan aced the final stage of the process when it was given unanimous acceptance by Horsham District Council on Wednesday (September 7).

It will now become part of the development plan for the district and will be taken into account when decisions are made about future planning applications.

It’s been a long journey for the volunteers who spent countless hours putting the plan together after the parish was designated a Neighbourhood Plan area in 2018.

Lynn Lambert, cabinet member for planning & development, said: “The plan would not have been possible without the commitment of the parish council and members of the Neighbourhood Plan steering group, who volunteered their time and worked tirelessly to reach this stage on behalf of the community.

“The community should be proud of what has been achieved.”

The draft plan was submitted to council in late summer 2020 before going to an examiner.

While that was still going on, Natural England – the government’s adviser for the natural environment – published its position statement on Water Neutrality.

This led to a few modifications in Steyning’s plan, which were worked out with Natural England before the examination continued.

After the examiner’s report was received in April, the revised plan went to referendum.