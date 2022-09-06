'Warm Network' recommended by Chichester City Council

Councillor Sarah Sharp's proposal for a 'warm network' was recommended during the council meeting.

The warm network was proposed by Councillor Sarah Sharp to help Chichester residents, particularly during the current cost of living crisis.

During the Committee Affairs Meeting on September 5, the proposal was put forward to try and build these networks with establishments such as churches and schools.

Cllr Sharp suggested in the meeting that the network be set up but also needed to provide evidence for agencies to give information to residents about all that the network could provide.

Cllr Sharp also recommended that the information be available on the Chichester City Council website so that it would be more easily viewed by the general public.

Cllr Anne Scicluna backed the initiative calling the network ‘very much needed.’

The initiative was roundly supported by the rest of the council following deliberations.