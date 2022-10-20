Speaking outside No. 10 Downing Street shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday, Ms. Truss said she had informed King Charles III of her decision to stand down. It brings an end to her six week spell as prime minister during which she lost the confidence of MPs, party members, the wider public and her fiscal policies spooked financial markets.

Last night Crawley MP Henry Smith called on Prime Minister Liz Truss to go, here is how some people in Crawley have reacted.

Crawley Town, who currently have a few job vacancies including kit manager, matchday ticket staff and first team manager after Kevin Betsy left the club after 123 days in charge, tweeted: “Hi Liz, we have lots of exciting job opportunities at the club here.”

Reds fan and local driving instructor Peter Bellamy tweeted: “Liz Truss resigns after 45 days. In football manager terms; Alan Shearer - Newcastle (55 days) Brian Clough - Leeds (44 days) Steve Coppell - Man City (33 days).”

Crawley Borough Council leader Michael Jones said: “Sad, but necessary, never has a prime minister imploded so quickly in British political history. Probably as much a sign of the Conservative party's disastrous instincts as much as any particular lack of preparedness.”

Former Crawley council leader Peter Lamb said: “A one week timetable means that not only will the country not get a say, but neither will Conservative Party members and even MPs are pretty much cut out of out of it on that timescale. This is the British equivalent of a coup d'etat.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation as she addresses the media outside number 10 at Downing Street. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Stephen Dimmock said: “The most diabolical, inept and incompetent PM I think this country has ever seen.”

Paul Bee replied to our story on our Facebook page saying: “Shambles.... absolute shambles.”