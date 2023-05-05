The Conservative Party lost the majority in the Wealden district as the Liberal Democrats and Green Party both made gains, here are the results as they happened.

The Liberal Democrats were the overall main party elected with 13 seats, with the Green Party coming in second with 11.

The Conservatives saw the biggest drop, going from 28 seats to eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All seats on Wealden District Council were up for grabs in this year’s local council elections.

Wealden District Council building

Voters went to the polls yesterday (Thursday, May 4), with results for each seat expected to be announced throughout today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council was made up of 28 Conservative seats, six by the Liberal Democrats, four by the Association of Independents, four Green, and three Independent.

12.38pm: Gareth Huw Owen-Williams from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Crowborough Jarvis Brook.

12.40pm: Alison Clare Arthur from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Crowborough South West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12.42pm: Daniel James Keith Manvell from the Labour Party has been elected for the ward of Uckfield North.

12.45pm: Graham Shaw from the Green Party has been elected for the Buxted ward.

12.48pm: Andrew James Ashton Wilson from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Crowborough South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12.50pm: Kelvin John Williams from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Uckfield East.

12.51pm: Neil Andrew Cleaver from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Hailsham Central.

1.25pm: Carolyn Jane Huntington from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Crowborough Central.

1.26pm: Ann Elizabeth Newton from The Conservative Party has been elected for the ward of Framfield & Cross-in-Hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1.28pm: Martyn Douglas Everitt from the Green Party has been elected for the ward of Crowborough St Johns.

1.30pm: Anne Barbara Blake-Coggins from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Hailsham South.

1.36pm: Independent candidate Bernadette Esther Mary commonly known as Ben Reed has been elected for the ward of Uckfield Ridgewood & Little Horsted.

1.50pm: Paul Steven Holbrook from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Hailsham North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1.55pm: Daniel David Brookbank has been elected for the ward of Pevensey Bay.

1.56pm: Stephen Sai Hung Shing has been elected for the ward of Lower Willingdon.

1.58pm: Gavin Michael Blake-Coggins from the Liberal Democrats Party has been elected for the ward of Hailsham East.

2.03pm: Independent candidate Michael John Gadd commonly known as Mike Gadd from has been elected for the ward of Heathfield North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2.04pm: Jessika Simone Hulbert from the Green Party has been elected for the ward of Withyham.

2.07pm: Ian Michael Tysh from the Green Party has been elected for the ward of Maresfield.

2.10pm: Raymond Dak Wai Shing has been elected for the ward of Upper Willingdon.

2.27pm: Daniel Oliver Upton from the Conservative Party has been elected for the ward of Stone Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2.30pm: Richard Thomas Grocock from the Conservative Party has been elected for the ward of Hailsham West.

2.44pm: Gregory-George Collins commonly known as Greg Collins and Cornelie Erika Luise Usborne from the Green Party have been elected for the ward of Horam & Punnetts Town.

2.45pm: Brian Terence Redman from the Conservative Party has been elected for the ward of Mayfield & Five Ashes.

2.47pm: Diana Patricia Patterson-Vanegas from the Green Party has been elected for the ward of Forest Row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2.48pm: Christina Nanna Mary Coleman from the Green Party has been elected for the ward of Danehill & Fletching.

2.50pm: Kevin Owen Benton has been elected for the ward of Heathfield South.

2.54pm: Rachel Hannah Millward from the Green Party has been elected for the ward of Hartfield.

2.57pm: Alison Jane Wilson from the Green Party has been elected for the ward of Arlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3pm: Lin Oi Shing has been elected for the ward of Polegate North.

3.09pm: Glynn Richard White from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Hailsham North West.

3.20pm: Walter Michael James Partridge from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Crowborough North

3.26pm: Ben Sebastian Cox from the Labour Party and independent candidate Barry Mayhew commonly known as Spike Mayhew have been elected for the ward of Uckfield New Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3.31pm: David Martin Greaves from the Conservative Party has been elected for the South Downs Ward.

3.35pm: Daniel Dak Yan Shing has been elected for the ward of Polegate South & Willingdon Watermill.

3.58pm: Sarah Glynn-Ives from the Green Party and Johanna Howell from the Conservative Party have been elected for the ward of Frant & Wadhurst.

3.59pm: Independent candidate David George White has been elected for the ward of Hellingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4.05pm: Geoffrey Joseph Draper from the Conservative Party has been elected for the ward of Chiddingly, East Hoathly & Waldron.

4.25pm: Christopher Donald Primett commonly known as Chris Primett from the Conservative Party candidate has been elected for the ward of Polegate Central.