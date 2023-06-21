Wealden MP praises volunteers volunteers at East Sussex village hospital

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Wealden, was pleased to meet with local NHS leaders and The League of Friends of Uckfield Community Hospital to discuss the delivery of primary care and emergency services in Uckfield, and explore opportunities for an expansion to the hospital’s activity.The League of Friends is a group of volunteers that have been supporting Uckfield Community Hospital for over 25 years to ensure that its patients and staff have a better experience at the hospital.At this meeting, local NHS leaders including Chloe Rogers, Sussex Community Foundation Trust Area Director, and Jessica Britton, Executive Managing Director for East Sussex, NHS Sussex were quizzed on future strategy of the Integrated Care Board and on the opportunities to expand the current provisions at Uckfield Community Hospital, including the day surgery unit, radiology services and an inpatient care unit for short-term rehabilitation before discharge.Nusrat Ghani said: “I was delighted to convene a meeting with local NHS leaders to discuss the delivery of primary care and emergency services in Wealden and to explore opportunities for expansion of these provisions. The hospital is an excellent service for our local communities, helping to relieve the pressure on A&E departments in nearby hospitals.