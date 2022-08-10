Wealden taxi rates to go up again

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (August 3), Wealden District Council’s licensing committee discussed proposals to increase the maximum fares the council’s Hackney Carriage drivers can charge by a little under ten per cent.

The increase is set to come into force from October 3.

The change comes on top of a ten per cent increase which came into force in May. At the time, the committee had agreed to review prices again within three months due to fluctuating fuel prices. Prior to this the last fare increase had been in 2018.

As before, the increase is intended to reflect rising fuel prices, which council officers say have increased by close to 50 per cent since June 2018.

Since May 9, Hackney Carriage drivers have been able to charge up to £3.10 per journey, plus 10p for every 76.5 yards after the first (or 15p for vehicles capable of carrying more than five passengers). This initial fee is set to increase to £3.40 per journey after October 3.

The maximum fare for journeys taking place on bank holidays or between midnight and 5.59am, meanwhile, would increase to £4.60 plus 15p per 76.5 yards (or 20p for the larger vehicles). Christmas and New Year fares would also increase.