Webcasting hiccups at Arun District Council

Arun District Council was due to hold several meetings this week and while its full meeting was adjourned as a mark of respect for the Queen, others are unavailable for the public to watch back due to a technical glitch.

Live-streaming of meetings was introduced during the Coronavirus pandemic to allow council business to continue during lockdown.

Although pandemic restrictions have since been removed, members of the public are encouraged to watch council meetings online rather than attending in person.

Arun District Council offices

A recording of the council’s Housing and Wellbeing Committee meeting which took place on Monday (12 September) remains unavailable.

A statement on the meeting web-page says: “We are aware that there is no sound on the webcast of the Special Housing & Wellbeing Committee Meeting that was held last [Monday] night.

“These are still being investigated and as soon as we have an update or resolution we will update this page.”

This means members of the public have been unable to hear items including proposed refurbishments at Arun Leisure Centre and the Community Wardens project.

Minutes of the meeting should be published at a later date.

The live-stream for Thursday’s (15 September) Corporate Support Committee currently has no sound.

During the meeting, councillors discussed customer service figures and debt write-offs.

Officers say they are aware of the problem and are working with the IT department to resolve it.