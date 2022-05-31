The anti-slip element of the green-coloured cycle lane in Rowan Way and Nursery Road had worn away and became extremely slippery in the wet.

The path serves a school, playground and community centre and residents, Angmering Parish Council and the area’s county councillor Deborah Urquhart had all highlighted their concerns.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footway/cycleway was found to be structurally sound, so has now been resurfaced by West Sussex County Council to provide improved grip and longevity. A coloured surface was also avoided to prevent the same issue from reoccurring, and to reduce the ongoing maintenance costs associated with that type of material.

Cycle path in Angmering before and after being resurfaced

The contractor, FM Conway, carried out the work in the school holidays to try to minimise disruption as much as possible.

The cost of the project was £51,000.