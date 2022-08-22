West Burton pond developments approved

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for development of a West Burton pond and stream have been approved.

The proposed development will cut a notch in the dam wall by removing the concrete fish pass and wooden step boards, thereby draining down the online pond, and reconnecting the West Burton stream catchment.

The banks either side of this new notch will be battered and re-landscaped to create gently sloping, stable banks that allow the stream to pass through, and the low-lying footprint of the former pond will be transformed into a wet, species-rich ‘mini-floodplain’.

The proposed works will address the erosion of the public footpath by moving the course of the stream away from the edge of the path, allowing for wider path surface and more resilient, well-vegetated and biodiverse stream bank.

However the plans have also been met with some objections.

Dr Paul Driver of West Burton said: “The works on the embankment are unnecessary. The stated aim of 'enhancing the site's biodiversity and ecological connectivity' can be achieved simply by removing the wooden boards from the weir and allowing the stream to flow through freely.

“The historical context of Pill Pond should be respected, not only in relation to its structure and purpose, but also within the Bignor and West Burton Roman landscape. In the circumstances, the existing physical form of the pond and stream should not be altered. An archaeological survey is certainly needed.

"Such works would actually damage the riparian ecology, rather than enhancing it.”