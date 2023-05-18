Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

West Sussex cabinet member for education and skills stands down

West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Learning and Skills Nigel Jupp has stepped down from his role.

By Joshua Powling
Published 18th May 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:14 BST

Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, will be taking on the responsibilities of the learning and skills portfolio.

WSCC Leader, Cllr Paul Marshall, said: “I want to thank Nigel Jupp for all that he has done during his time as part of the cabinet. He has played an important role in leading on learning and skills matters and leaves some strong foundations to build on.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Russell added: “Taking over the responsibilities of this portfolio and continuing the work of Nigel will be a key priority. We recognise the challenges we face and will ensure our commitment remains to provide the best services we can for young people.”

Most Popular
Nigel Jupp speaking to school campaigners in 2019Nigel Jupp speaking to school campaigners in 2019
Nigel Jupp speaking to school campaigners in 2019

Cllr Jupp, who has held the portfolio since October 2019, said: “I am standing down after a very rewarding three and half years in a role that has supported education. I am pleased to have been part of a cabinet committed to investing significant funds into SEND schooling and looking forward to seeing the completion of the development of Woodlands Mead College, Burgess Hill.

“It has been a great experience to see the council provide wide ranging support for schools during the COVID pandemic, when so many of our pupils were unable to attend school but who were supported by teachers providing the best education in difficult circumstances.

“I wish Cllr Russell all the best and know that the portfolio is in a safe pair of extremely knowledgeable hands.”

Related topics:West Sussex County Council