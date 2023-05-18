West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Learning and Skills Nigel Jupp has stepped down from his role.

Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, will be taking on the responsibilities of the learning and skills portfolio.

WSCC Leader, Cllr Paul Marshall, said: “I want to thank Nigel Jupp for all that he has done during his time as part of the cabinet. He has played an important role in leading on learning and skills matters and leaves some strong foundations to build on.”

Cllr Russell added: “Taking over the responsibilities of this portfolio and continuing the work of Nigel will be a key priority. We recognise the challenges we face and will ensure our commitment remains to provide the best services we can for young people.”

Nigel Jupp speaking to school campaigners in 2019

Cllr Jupp, who has held the portfolio since October 2019, said: “I am standing down after a very rewarding three and half years in a role that has supported education. I am pleased to have been part of a cabinet committed to investing significant funds into SEND schooling and looking forward to seeing the completion of the development of Woodlands Mead College, Burgess Hill.

“It has been a great experience to see the council provide wide ranging support for schools during the COVID pandemic, when so many of our pupils were unable to attend school but who were supported by teachers providing the best education in difficult circumstances.