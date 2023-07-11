In the face of a rapidly escalating rural homelessness crisis, West Sussex charity Turning Tides has joined a powerful new coalition to spearhead a nationwide response to the issue.

The Rural Homelessness Counts Coalition is a collective of more than 20 leading charities and housing associations across the country, formed as a direct response to the growing issue of rural homelessness in England.

It follows the alarming findings of a comprehensive research study conducted by the Universities of Kent and Southampton, along with a team of rural advocates and homelessness experts. The study revealed a 24 per cent increase in official government rough sleeping numbers in rural areas within a single year. It also found that 91 per cent of rural respondents have witnessed a rise in homelessness over the past five years.

Ruth Poyner, head of fundraising and communications at Turning Tides, said: “We have seen this escalation through our own experiences at Turning Tides. Some of our keyworkers are seeing a doubling in numbers of people coming to us for support. These people are from all walks of life, many hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis.”

Turning Tides’ new mobile hub, a converted double decker bus, was an immediate response to the rural homelessness crisis across West Sussex. Picture: Turning Tides / Submitted

Turning Tides, which is based in Worthing and has a community hub in Littlehampton, has been at the forefront of the research study, with its innovative, life-saving services featured as best practice within the report.

The charity’s new mobile hub, a converted double decker bus, was an immediate response to the rural homelessness crisis across West Sussex and was recently featured on BBC’s The One Show.

The research identified a 65 per cent funding gap in per capita spending on the homelessness prevention grant in rural areas compared to urban areas. The charity said these startling statistics underscored the severity of the issue and the urgent need for action.

The coalition is committed to five key principles – prevention, inclusion, community, place-based solutions, and visibility. These principles guide the coalition's mission to end rural homelessness through evidence-based policy and practice.

Its key objectives include raising awareness, developing and advocating for effective strategies and encouraging the adoption of evidence-based best practices.

Franc, previously supported by Turning Tides and now living independently, has shared his story nationally since the launch of the universities’ report, as well as attending a vital roundtable discussion at Parliament with Felicity Buchan MP, minister for housing, homelessness and communities, calling for action on the rural homelessness crisis.

He said of his time sleeping rough in the countryside: "I learned to live with the challenges that came with rural homelessness, like travelling three miles just to get fresh water. It was extremely tough. Sleep was often impossible. Being homeless, especially in a remote area, is complicated – you have to develop enough skills to be able to survive, but the longer you ‘cope’ alone, the more isolated and fearful you become.”

Rory Weal, strategic policy lead at English Rural, is leading the coalition. It aims to bring the hidden crisis of rural homelessness to the forefront of public and policy attention.

He said: "The launch of the Rural Homelessness Counts Coalition marks a significant step forward in our fight against rural homelessness. This coalition brings together a diverse group of organisations committed to shining a light on this hidden crisis and working towards sustainable solutions. It’s time we give rural homelessness the attention it deserves.”

The coalition seeks to foster partnerships with local authorities, rural housing associations, and other stakeholders to address the unique challenges of rural homelessness and work towards a future where everyone has a place to call home.