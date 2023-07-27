That figure will drop to £17m if council tax is increased by the maximum allowed – but the gap still needs to be closed if the council is to meet its legal requirement to present a balanced budget in February.

The information was shared during a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (July 25) where members were presented with an update on the Council Plan and Medium-Term Financial Strategy.

Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance & property, told the meeting that, while officers were focussed on closing next year’s gap, they were also looking in more detail at the gap for 2025/26, which is forecast to be £29m (£17m if there is a maximum increase in council tax).

County Hall Chichester. (Pic S Robards/Sussex World)

Warning that the task was not going to be an easy one, he spoke of how ‘difficult choices might need to be made’ – a common theme over the past decade or so.

Mr Hunt added: “Work is already under way and will continue over the coming months to identify how we can close those funding gaps.

“We feel that planning our detailed budget over two years will enable us to implement efficiencies or, indeed, a change in how we provide those services in a more considered and timely way.”

The council has made savings in the region of £300m since 2010.

The budget gap across the next five financial years is expected to be between £90m and £171m, depending on the level of council tax increase.