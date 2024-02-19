West Sussex Liberal Democrats express anger at Conservative budget

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Conservative plan provides less money for pothole repairs than would have been invested under the Liberal Democrat plan. It also cuts funding for a key drainage scheme, Operation Watershed, at a time when localised flooding is an increasing problem across West Sussex, and it removes action on climate change from the council’s priorities. In contrast, the Liberal Democrat proposal addressed these issues and directed more resources into footpaths, active travel and buses. Liberal Democrats also demanded increased support for children’s mental health and wellbeing which has spiralled into crisis following the COVID pandemic

Speaking after the county council meeting on Friday, Liberal Democrat Group Leader Cllr Kirsty Lord (Hassocks and Burgess Hill South) said: “Once again, the Conservatives are content to pay lip service to West Sussex residents’ concerns but then refuse to go the extra mile in funding them properly. And on both local drainage schemes and climate change, they have even quietly reduced their commitment.

“Liberal Democrats are out on the doorsteps every week listening to residents and we know that potholes and flooding are raised by almost everybody. We proposed both more money for road maintenance than the Conservatives, and increased capacity and funding for drainage improvements in stark contrast to the Conservative cuts to Operation Watershed.

“It was only thanks to the Liberal Democrats that action on climate change was even included in the council plan in 2021, but the Conservatives have now voted to drop all mention of it from their priorities.

“Meanwhile the Conservatives are also ignoring the growth in the mental health crisis in our children whereas we have found money to increase much needed support. The Liberal Democrat proposals are both resident-focused and financially sound being funded entirely by back office savings and additional income.”

Alison Bennett (Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Mid Sussex) added: “The Conservatives have starved local government of much needed funding for too long and are ignoring the realities of climate change. The results are plain to see across our county: crumbling roads and flash flooding in every downpour. What’s worse, the Conservative administration at West Sussex County Council is unwilling to take the steps needed to fix these problems.

“The Conservatives have quietly removed any mention of action on climate change from their priorities. This makes a real difference to the lives of people in West Sussex as we see extreme weather events happen more often as a result of our changing climate. Flash flooding is on the rise. At a time when there is an urgent need for more money to improve roads and road drainage, only the Liberal Democrats are offering a proper plan.