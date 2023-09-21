West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed six retained firefighters after they completed the first training course for new recruits at Platinum House in Horsham.

Following the intensive two-week training course, a Pass Out Parade was held on September 15.

The parade is a long-standing fire service tradition which gives the recruits an opportunity to showcase a selection of their new skills to a proud audience of family, friends and colleagues.

During the event, firefighters used the service’s new facilities to perform hose running and ladder climbs, as well as extinguishing a fire in the training tower.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service's new retained firefighters with Assistant Chief Fire Officer Peter Rickard (Photo: WSFRS)

Retained firefighters often have full-time employment elsewhere but respond to emergency calls within their local area.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Peter Rickard, attended the event and presented the recruits with their certificates.

He said: “Being able to see our state-of-the-art training facilities in use, and witnessing the exceptional level of work that has been delivered by our new recruits at the site is an incredibly special moment. It’s clear to see that the group have put their heart and soul into being the best firefighters that they can be.

“Those that decide to become retained firefighters deserve a huge amount of respect as they choose to put their time and commitments aside to help their local communities in their time of need. With that in mind, I would like to say a huge thank you to each of our new retained firefighters, and to their families, for making that choice and joining our fire family.”

Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue, added: “Having our first Pass Out Parade at the fire service’s new training centre is a huge milestone and it’s great to see the facilities now in action. This Pass Out Parade will be the first of many to be held at Platinum House, with our six new firefighters marking the start of a new era.

“I would like to congratulate the recruits for their success in joining the service, and I look forward to seeing their firefighting careers flourish.”