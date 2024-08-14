Westgate Car Park reopens in Lewes after extensive repairs: more spaces accessible

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A section of Westgate Car Park in Lewes has been reopened after extensive repairs.

Lewes District Council said the flint ‘Town Wall’ at Westgate Street had showed signs of shifting in 2020 so ‘emergency shoring up’ was needed.

This meant some car parking was cut off. But the councils said further investigation revealed additional risks of the wall collapsing so the car park had to be closed completely.

Westgate Car Park, Lewes, in May 2023. Photo: Google Street View

Councillor Wendy Maples, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Well-Being, said: “I’m delighted we have been able to make some of the parking spaces accessible again. Ensuring the work is done properly by skilled professionals has been an absolute priority – alongside ensuring people’s safety. Lewes has many flint walls that have had poor repairs over the years, using inappropriate materials that actually cause deterioration. A combination of that and the impacts of climate change are serious challenges – and we clearly need more specialists in this field to meet those challenges.”

The council said about half of the spaces that had been out of use are available again and the final phase of work to repair the wall will be focussed on a smaller area.

Councillor Nick Kortalla-Bird, Castle Ward, said: “I know local businesses and residents will welcome having the car parking spaces back, and we’ll all look forward to celebrating when the wall is fully repaired.”