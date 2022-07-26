Whitehouse Farm Development: Objections raised for second phase of Chichester development

Many local residents have written in to voice their complaints over the second phase of the Whitehouse Farm development.

Located to the northeast of the A27; west of Centurion Way and adjoining the approved phase one development; and south of the B2178, Old Broyle Road, the new homes – as well as employment land – would be built on the two fields within the site lie immediately to the north of the B2178 with vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access from Westgate and the existing estate.

The planning application also confirms the plans for a new community facility and primary school, informal and formal open space and playing pitches.

Vehicular access from Clay Lane will also be closed

However the planning application, submitted to Chichester District Council, has attracted some criticism with fears for the environmental impact of the development expressed as well as concerns about the transport links.

Ian Steel is among those who have lodged an objection to the new development citing fears that the proposed new southern access road ‘fails to address the impact the new development will certainly have on the local roads that are already inadequate for current traffic requirements’.

He said: “Anyone who currently uses these routes at peak times will confirm the congestion experienced at the junctions.

"This proposal will only encourage residents of the new estate to exit to the east via the new roundabout on the B2178 again impacting on the congestion already experienced on

roads north of Chichester.

“Another major concern is for the safety of pupils at Bishop Luffa School and Centurion Way users as the proposals fail to address the road safety issues adequately.”

Another letter of objection has also been sent to CDC by Tim and Jane Laker on Harris Road who have pointed out that the proposed housing site includes land on ‘a large arable field growing wheat’ needed for food production, and is also close to trees which are protected.

They also point out that wildlife has already been displaced by the first phase of the Whitehouse Farm development and called for measures to protect them and the local environment.

“The remaining old meadow is already the relocation area for reptiles from the rest of Whitehouse Farm.

“With the small dew pond suitable for management and the scrubby ground cover it is a haven for butterflies and a good hunting ground for owls and buzzards that fly over it from the large oaks near by.

"The plan presented in the application shows a cycle/pedestrian route through the middle and seated areas dotted about.

"The structured cycleway would impose an unmanageable access for cyclists and would undoubtedly lead to cycle use in the nature reserve and in the areas of entrenchment. “

"Cyclists already have ample cycle ways within the main development areas and have good countryside access via the Centurion Way.

“The main requirement for cyclists must surely be structured access to the Centurion Way from the developed housing areas in the northern part of the development.

"Access for them via the southern areas is already provided.”