Whitehouse Farm Development: Objections raised for second phase of development

Many local residents have written in to voice their complaints over the second phase of the Whitehouse Farm development.

Many residents have voiced their complaints following the submission of plans for phase two of the Whitehouse Farm development, which would provide 850 new houses.

Five hundred and ninety five new homes have been proposed which will house ‘an unknown’ number of bedrooms’ within the houses.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is located to the northeast of the A27; west of Centurion Way and adjoining the approved phase one development; and south of the B2178, Old Broyle Road. Two fields within the site lie immediately to the north of the B2178, contained by Centurion Way and Brandy Hole Copse.

Tim and Jane Laker on Harris Road in West Broyle said: “We wish to object to the proposals for the area NE of the White house farm site.

"The land at present comprises a large arable field growing wheat. A crop that looks to be offering a good yield even after the dry weather this year.

"The second area is a triangle area once rough meadow and now a very important area of hedgerow effect to the roadside trees and the row of large oaks all subject to a TPO order.

"As such there is a well established order to the area with farmland managed for food production and overgrown grassland which if linked to the adjacent LNR of Brandyhole Copse could be given sympathetic management, probably to create naturally developing woodland as a long term edge to the existing chestnut coppice.

“The remaining old meadow is already the relocation area for reptiles from the rest of Whitehouse Farm.

“With the small dew pond suitable for management and the scrubby ground cover it is a haven for butterflies and a good hunting ground for owls and buzzards that fly over it from the large oaks near by.

"The plan presented in the application shows a cycle/pedestrian route through the middle and seated areas dotted about.

"The structured cycleway would impose an unmanageable access for cyclists and would undoubtedly lead to cycle use in the nature reserve and in the areas of entrenchment. “

"Cyclists already have ample cycle ways within the main development areas and have good countryside access via the Centurion Way.

“The main requirement for cyclists must surely be structured access to the Centurion Way from the developed housing areas in the northern part of the development.

"Access for them via the southern areas is already provided.

Mr Ian Steel on Winchester Drive also objected to the new development.

He said: “We are appalled at the proposals for the Southern Access Road as outlined in the plan JUB_SR_DR_C_001 REV P03 as it fails to address the impact the new development will certainly have on the local roads that are already inadequate for current traffic requirements.

“Anyone who currently uses these routes at peak times will confirm the congestion experienced at the junctions.

"This proposal will only encourage residents of the new estate to exit to the east via the new roundabout on the B2178 again impacting on the congestion already experienced on

roads north of Chichester.