Plans to replace Exceat Bridge have been given the go ahead by national park planners.

On Thursday (December 8), the planning committee of the South Downs National Park Authority approved plans to replace the existing structure with a new two-way, two-lane bridge.

While approved, the proposals had attracted some significant objections due to concerns about additional traffic, highway safety and its impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

Among those to speak out against the proposals was Vic Ient of the South Downs Network. He said: “Encouraging drivers to use the coastal route will bring more vehicles into the park and add to the congestion in Seaford, Eastbourne, Newhaven, Peacehaven, Rottingdean and Brighton.

Proposed new bridge

“No serious accidents have been reported on the existing bridge, however, on the two-way section near the Exceat Park there have been. We need traffic-calming and the current temporary traffic lights provide just that.

“No provision has been made for pedestrians to cross the road safely and will face speeding traffic, especially down the hill — 30 mph will not stop speeding.”

He went on to argue that the scheme did not make enough provision for cyclists and walkers, pointing to the fact that five footpaths and bridleways meet at the existing bridge.

Mr Ient — along with other objectors — also argued a set of temporary traffic lights currently on the bridge should be made permanent, as an alternative to building a full replacement.

Exceat Bridge (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Park planning officers said this would not be a long term solution, however, as the existing bridge has underlying structural issues, which would need to be addressed.

This argument was reinforced by Karl Taylor, assistant director for transport and operations at East Sussex County Council, the applicant for the scheme.

Mr Taylor said: “The replacement of this bridge is not a vanity project; it is of necessity, as you have heard, to replace an ageing bridge.

“As you have heard, the existing bridge dates from the 1870s. It is a single-lane bridge which has come to the end of its life and needs significant structural maintenance, which would only extend its life for the short to medium term. We really need to do something about replacing this bridge.

“One of the many options our bridge engineers have considered was to repair the existing bridge in situ, but that would entail closing the A259 for many months while we carried out those repairs.”

A replacement bridge in the same place would also see long term closures.

The approved scheme will see a realignment of the existing roadway as well as access changes for both Cuckmere Inn and Blackberry Cottage. This would mean the A259 can remain open for the majority of the construction process, although some short term closures will still be required.

Once construction was completed, the committee heard, the existing bridge would be demolished.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield said: “This is brilliant news. We have been campaigning tirelessly to ensure that planning for the Exceat Bridge Scheme is approved and I am thrilled that it has now been approved and work can finally begin.

