MP Mims Davies has welcomed the money, which is part of the Government’s £174 million investment in the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme.

The goal is to end rough sleeping in England by 2024 and the funding aims to deliver more than 2,900 move-on homes across the country.

MP Mims Davies called the funding ‘a significant step’ towards solving the problem for good and for ‘transforming the lives of the most vulnerable in our community’.

Mid Sussex is set to receive a £397,092 to tackle rough sleeping.

“I am committed to ending rough sleeping in Mid Sussex and making sure that the most vulnerable can access the support they need,” she said.

The money will also go towards a team of specialist support staff to tackle the underlying issues of rough sleeping.

The staff, who are often from homelessness charities like St. Mungo’s, offer treatment for mental health issues and substance misuse to help people stay in their tenancies.

The housing will include refurbished flats from unlettable homes, new build properties and converted hotels and schools.