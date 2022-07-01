Work on designing new theatre for Bognor Regis 'carrying on at pace'

Arun District Council received £19.4 million from the government from its Levelling Up Fund for upgrades to the Bognor Regis facility and Littlehampton seafront.

Arun will submit another bid to the second round but questions have been asked over how it will manage three large projects simultaneously.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a previous update, the council said it was in negotiations with Whitbread over its lease agreement at the Regis Centre, where the theatre is based.

Proposed improvements to the Alexandra Theatre in the Regis Centre just off Bognor Regis' seafront

The council acknowledged the ‘tight deadlines’ involved and it is hiring extra staff to help manage the projects.

Opposition leader James Walsh (LDem, Beach) asked if a potential delay in Bognor Regis could impact upon funding for Littlehampton.

James Hassett, ADC’s chief executive, said it was not yet necessary to have this conversation with government.

Following the meeting, council leader Shaun Gunner (Con, Rustington East) issued a statement on progress so far after Thursday night’s meeting.

“We have seen speculation on social media about the future work on the refurbishment of the Regis Centre in Bognor Regis and I can confirm that work is carrying on at pace on the designs for the new theatre, in partnership with Arun Arts,” he said.

“[The Policy and Finance Committee meeting] was a great example of what councillors can achieve when we adopt a unified and collaborative approach and focus on working together for the people of Arun.”

Matt Stanley (LDem, Marine) said updates on the projects had been ‘sporadic’ and called for them to be more frequent.

Mr Gunner said updates are due in September and October.

Councillors also backed a second Levelling Up Fund bid at the meeting.

It will be for a leisure cycle and walking route between Arundel and Littlehampton which will run along the existing riverside footpath.

Such a ‘complex’ and large project will require a ‘cocktail of funding’ and support from a variety of sources, according to a report before the committee.

The project was previously deemed too expensive by the council.

It will now bid for up to £20 million to deliver it and work will start straight away, regardless of government funding.

The River Arun cycle and footway is expected to cost between £11 million and £17.6 million.

Separately, a commuter route between Arundel and Ford Railway Station could cost £9.8 million and already has funding from developers.

Additional parking provision and bike hire could cost £2.6 million with maintenance costs of £30,000 expected over a 15 year period.

ADC will be required to find 10 per cent match funding for the project.

Dr Walsh called the costs ‘eye-wateringly staggering’.

Officers explained that ‘extensive work’ had already been carried out on the proposed route, with the bid deadline on July 6 fast approaching.

Business development manager Miriam Nicholls said: “The total length of the cycle path is 14 kilometres, so it is a reasonable amount of length for what we’re paying.”

Several committee members said the Levelling Up Fund is a ‘good way to fund the route’ and that the costs would ensure the path is ‘done right’.