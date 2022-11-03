The development of the fourth Local Transport Plan for East Sussex is currently underway and members of the public have until Friday, December 9 to give their views.

Running from 2023 to 2050, it will be one of East Sussex County Council’s most important documents as it will set out how the authority will connect people to places around and through the county over the next three decades - by walking, cycling, public transport, car or by using new forms of travel.

It will look to improve transport, deliver better access to jobs and services including education, and create safer, healthier, more sustainable and inclusive communities.

ESCC wants to hear people's priorities for travel and transport

At this stage, the council wants to hear what people’s priorities are for travel and transport, the key issues they encounter, and which opportunities for improving travel across the county are important to them.

Claire Dowling, the council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “Our next Local Transport Plan will set out a vision for what transport in East Sussex will look like in the next thirty years, and how that vision will be achieved.

“Effective, well-planned transport infrastructure is key to help tackle carbon emissions in the county.

To have a say, visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/localtransportplan4consultation or scan the QR code.

