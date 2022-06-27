Work on road changes outside 500-home Hassocks development to start

Works have already started to the hedgerow on the right in anticipation of the changes to Ockley Lane (Google Maps Streetview)

Taylor Wimpey has planning permission to build 500 homes to the west of Ockley Lane north of Clayton Mills as detailed plans were signed off by Mid Sussex District Council in December.

The scheme involves a number of off-site highway changes, including junction improvements, a new bus stop, traffic calming schemes, pedestrian and cycle access upgrades and extra cycle parking at Hassocks Railway Station.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on Ockley Lane is anticipated to start on Monday July 4 and is due to last for about 14 weeks. The road will remain open with two way traffic lights.

This will involve moving the carriageway to the east a few metres, increasing the visibility splay for accessing the development and improving the drainage along the road.

A spokesperson for contractor O’Halloran O’Brien said: “The works have been timed to coincide with the school summer holidays to try to minimise the impact on traffic as much as possible.

"We have been assured by the developer that everything will be done to try to minimise the impact on traffic but, unfortunately, there will be inconvenience for both residents and businesses, for which we can only apologise.”

To contact the contractor about these works, or traffic management matters arising from them call freephone 0800 148 8911 during office hours or email [email protected]

Problems with the temporary traffic management can be reported on 07734 045 232.