Plans to develop a Specsavers in Chichester have been submitted SUS-220305-145030001

Plans would see two signs places at the edge of the Specsavers store on East Street.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works would be to install a new fascia sign to the shop front elevation.

The proposal is to replace the existing timber fascia sign with a new timber fascia where the size, proportions materials and details will be a like for like replacement.