Worthing and Arun school staff visit Parliament with MP

At a gathering of school and college heads, leaders and teachers from Worthing, Ferring, East Preston and Rustington, the MP for Worthing West thanked them for everything they do for our students and school pupils.

The event, held on Thursday, January 18, included a tour of the Houses of Parliament with a special visit to the broom cupboard where former Worthing school teacher, Emily Wilding Davison, hid overnight in an act of protest during the 1911 Census.

Three current members of Sir Peter’s team completed their studies at Worthing College as well as secondary and primary education locally. Numerous more over the past two decades have similarly been local students.

Local head teachers, leaders and staff from Worthing and Arun schools gathered in Parliament for a celebration with MP Sir Peter Bottomley. Photo contributed

During the evening, Sir Peter said: “I am consistently struck by the passion and dedication of teachers working in schools across Worthing West – ensuring that all our children can fulfil their potential and set them in good stead for adulthood.

“Our head teachers are like captains of the ship – they set the course, steady the ship and work hard to ensure every member of their crew is reaching their full potential.

“From Worthing College across to Rustington Community Primary, we can be proud to have such fantastic schools locally.

“Community members will join me in praising our teachers for the good work they do.

“I join with colleagues in continuing to do what is possible to support our next generation through fairer funding and ever higher standards.”

Shaun Allison, co-headteacher at Durrington High School, said: “It was awe-inspiring to spend time somewhere that is so steeped in our country’s history. We learnt so much.

“We are fortunate to have an MP that cares so passionately about schools and education. It means so much.”

