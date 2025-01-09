Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Borough Council said it remains ‘committed to tackling climate change’ so has backed calls for an international treaty to end the use of fossil fuels.

The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative is a global campaign to ‘get governments to work together’ to ‘phase out the use of coal, oil and gas’ in ‘favour of clean alternatives’.

"Particular support would be given to less developed areas where fossil fuels could be the cheapest fuel to use,” Worthing Borough Council said.

"The initiative was supported by councillors after a motion was presented at a meeting of the full council by councillor Ian Davey and seconded by councillor Claire Hunt.

Sophie Cox, the leader of Worthing Borough Council, will be writing to Ed Miliband, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, to 'invite him to visit and see the work being done to tackle climate change locally'. Photo: SR staff / Sussex World / SR2410123

"We’re committed to tackling climate change and protecting our natural environment. We declared a climate emergency in 2019 and are working hard to become a carbon neutral council.”

The council said a ‘key part’ of this commitment is the development of the Worthing Heat Network. From next year, it will ‘deliver low carbon heating to our buildings in the town centre’, the council said.

A spokesperson added: “We’re also making our buildings more energy efficient, cutting our use of gas and installing solar panels to generate clean energy to power homes and services. We’re also looking at how we can mitigate the effects of climate change on our town.

“Councillor Sophie Cox, the leader of Worthing Borough Council, will be writing to Ed Miliband, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, to invite him to visit and see the work being done to tackle climate change locally.”