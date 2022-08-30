Worthing church can install solar panels on roof

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Matthew’s Church, in Tarring Road, gained planning permission for 20 new solar panels on Wednesday (August 24).

The panels are due to be fitted on the southern roof slope of the 123-year-old church, which also serves as a community hub and a preschool.

They will provide energy for the hall and the church itself and save an estimated £50,000.

Proposed position of the solar panels

But council officers expressed concerns about the impact on the surrounding conservation area with and called for the plans to be refused.

“For historic buildings a balance needs to be achieved between generating your own energy and avoiding damage both to the significance of the building and its fabric,” said the council’s conservation architect.

The plans also attracted objections from two Shakespeare Road residents who said the panels would be ‘an eyesore’.

Church leaders explained that placing the panels in an alternative location was not possible as it would be less efficient and may require expensive scaffolding.

Paul Mason, a church representative, said: “We were so disappointed and surprised to get a refusal for our [prior approval] application.”

Mr Mason said the church would have dropped the project if it hadn’t received permission the second time around, which would have been ‘a great shame’.

“Worthing needs projects like this if the council is going to meet its pledge to be net carbon zero,” he said.

Reverend Paul Taylor pointed out the Church of England’s own plan to be carbon neutral by 2030.

“Our church isn’t listed and the panels are on the rear roof,” he said.

“If even we can’t do this, how is the Church of England possibly going to meet its target?”

The Rev Taylor said the church is used to ‘serve the community seven days a week’.

“Solar panels will enable us to do this in energy efficient ways,” he said.

“We want to care for the planet and we want to care for local people.”

These arguments persuaded the committee to go against officer advice and the plans were given unanimous approval.