Worthing could have last postbox installed with Queen's Royal cypher

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday (8 September) and King Charles III has since been proclaimed as the new monarch.

Changes will have to be made over the next few years to update everything from banknotes to stamps as they feature the Queen’s image or cypher.

Postboxes are no exception and, according to Royal Mail, they have carried the insignia or cypher of the reigning monarch since their introduction in 1852.

Councillor Russ Cochran with the newly-installed post box in West Durrington

More than 60 per cent of postboxes feature the Queen’s cypher (EIIR) but some older ones still feature the cyphers of past monarchs including George V George VI, Victoria, Edward VII, and Edward VIII.

‘EIIR’ stands for ‘Elizabeth II Regina’ – ‘Regina’ is Latin for queen.

Charles will use the cypher CIIIR, or Charles III Rex.

One Worthing borough councillor thinks he has found the last postbox installed with the Queen’s cypher.

Russ Cochran (Con, Northbrook) said he was ‘unashamedly taking credit’ for the new postbox on the West Durrington estate.

“Is this the last EIIR postbox approved and installed in the borough,” he asked, “If not the county? if not the land?”

He added: “It was something severely lacking on the new West Durrington estate and I had initiated it when elected last year.”

Mr Cochran believes it could be the last of its kind installed as ‘once put in, Royal Mail don’t tend to take them out’.