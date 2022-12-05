The cost of living could rise further for Worthing residents next year as the local council tries to balance its budget.

Worthing Borough Council’s reserves are set to be ‘significantly depleted’ and it has undergone a cost-saving exercise to balance next year’s budget.

A report before the Joint Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Thursday November 24 outlined the savings identified by the council so far.

WBC was expected to spend £2.7 million over budget next year but that figure rose to £3.3 million before savings.

Worthing Town Hall

A number of measures planned by the council – including increased parking fees and staff changes – could save £3.2 million, leaving the council overspent by £187,000.

Chief financial officer Sarah Gobey said: “This is probably the most difficult financial year that I can remember – and my memory goes back quite a long way. Inflation costs are quite frankly frightening.”

Key cost pressures facing the council include electricity and gas rising by 190 and 380 per cent respectively.

Pay agreements for all staff including refuse workers who went on strike, are also higher than budgeted.

Homeless service costs are ‘escalating’ and accounted for almost 18 per cent of the council’s net budget this year at £2.4 million.

It is hoped that savings can be made by increasing fees and charges and council tax and making changes to staffing and services.

Cabinet member for resources John Turley (Lab, Gaisford) said it was ‘too soon to say’ if the council would increase council tax by the maximum 3 per cent allowed.

Currently the budget allows for a 2 per cent increase, which means an average Band C household would pay £4.49 more a year.

‘Less than 20 redundancies’ are expected with roles being ‘deleted’ across several departments.

Agency bin staff could be used or rounds may occasionally ‘not be completed’.

Garden waste subscriptions could increase from £85 to £89.

Parking tariffs in council car parks will be reviewed with plans to introduce charges in areas which are currently free.

Other initiatives include renting out more space to the NHS in Portland House; increasing beach hut fees by 20 per cent; introducing Amazon lockers in some car parks; and increasing fees for Town Hall weddings.

WBC has also postponed some of its larger projects, including the High Street and Colonnade House refurbishments.

The council could sell off £600,000 worth of assets as it is ‘struggling to fund’ maintenance.

Dan Humphreys (Con, Offington) asked Mr Turley how this budget strategy aligns with the Labour administration’s priorities.

Mr Turley thanked staff for the ‘near-balanced budgets’ but acknowledged there is ‘very little scope for additional spending’.

“We have been focused on managing the budget very carefully and responsibly,” he said.

“We don’t quite know where the in-year position is going to be leading into the budget, so there’s still quite a way to go before we know where we’re going to land.

“Most of the budget is allocated to front-line services and staffing and our main priority has been to protect these.”

