Worthing features in Department of Health's national recruitment campaign

Worthing features in the national Made with Care campaign and staff from the local company involved have spoken of their pride in being chosen for the government project.

Filming for the Department of Health recruitment campaign took place on Worthing Pier and the promenade, with three members of staff from Egalité Care in a starring role.

The campaign highlights roles in adult social care and Worthing can be clearly identified in the adverts. Egalité Care, based in Liverpool Road, said it was proud to have been selected as a shining example of careers in care.

Founder and owner Debbie Clark said: “I’ve been interviewed a few times in the past and here at Egalité we have won many awards, most recently the Best Care Employer in the South East in 2022, so I think we’re just on the media’s radar now.

"They asked if we would participate in filming and I said yes, especially because we need new recruits, too. Now I see my team members on ITV, it’s kind of surreal!”

The adverts are going out across England via TV, radio and digital channels, reaching millions of people in a bid to raise awareness of the rewarding nature of care work.

The campaign celebrates the way care workers empower the people they support and shines a light on the emotional rewards of the role to inspire more people to consider a job in adult social care.

Vacant roles in the sector have increased by 52 per cent in one year and now sit at the highest rate since records began in 2012/13. The adverts direct jobseekers to adultsocialcare.co.uk to research a career in social care, search and apply for adult care jobs near them through the DWP ‘Find a Job’.

Filming on Worthing Pier for the Made with Care campaign

Debbie said: "I really hope that Made with Care attracts more people into the profession as we desperately need individuals that have the right personality and desire to help others. At Egalité, we fully train everyone that comes on board, so previous experience isn’t required.”

