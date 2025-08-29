Worthing Homes submits plans for new flats for older residents in Adur

Worthing Homes has submitted its planning application as Adur and Worthing Councils look to provide dozens of new homes for older residents in Shoreham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has been working on developing the site in Kingston Lane, Shoreham for several years. It includes the council's former Ashcroft House sheltered housing and eight empty bungalows next door.

Plans include demolition of eight bungalows and construction of three linked residential blocks of three and two storeys to provide age-restricted homes with a communal lounge and office, associated parking, servicing and landscaped gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The residents of the 21 flats at Ashcroft House were rehoused in 2020 after an assessment revealed the building needed urgent and extensive fire safety improvements.

Worthing Homes will build 57 new flats with gardens for the residents. Photo: Adur District Council

Ashcroft House was demolished early in 2024, ready for the site to be redeveloped with modern purpose-built sheltered accommodation and gardens for the residents.

The council then agreed to sell the site to Worthing Homes housing association, which intends to build 57 one and two-bedroom sheltered accommodation flats on the land.

All of the flats will be allocated to individuals on the council's housing register. Worthing Homes would manage and maintain the building and the new residents will be tenants of the housing association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Development of the site will also require funding support from Homes England. If Worthing Homes is successful, work is expected to begin in 2026, with the new tenants ready to move into their new homes in 2027.

Ashcroft House was demolished early in 2024, ready for the site to be redeveloped. Picture: Adur District Council

Representations should be submitted by September 12.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk