Worthing hotel could be converted into shared accommodation

Plans to convert Windsor House Hotel, Windsor Road, were submitted in September.

According to a statement submitted with the plans, the hotel ‘has continued to encounter difficulties with trading’ and is due to close this month.

“To avoid the building becoming vacant and to assist in meeting local housing requirements, the proposal in this application is therefore to revert the accommodation to residential use and utilise the properties as shared living accommodation,” reads the statement.

The Worthing hotel could be converted

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the plans are approved, the hotel would be turned into 44 en-suite bedrooms with shared kitchens, dining, and living spaces.

They have been submitted by Robert Crossan, strategic director at SDR Group, a privately owned housing and social care provider based in East Sussex.

So far, five residents have objected to the plans.

They are concerned that, without proper management in place, the accommodation could contribute to further anti-social behaviour in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement made on behalf of the developer says: “The proposed use will be operated and managed by a local and established operator with a proven track record.”

A decision on whether or not to grant planning permission is due on 9 November.

More details can be found at the council’s planning portal with the reference: AWDM/1472/22.

Last year, separate plans to continue using Castles Guest House, 6 Windsor Road, as temporary and emergency accommodation were met with objections from neighbours following a rise in anti-social behaviour in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad