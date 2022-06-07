Beccy Cooper resigned her seat as county councillor for Worthing West in May after Labour took control of the borough council.

Dr Cooper said: “To do both roles well requires a considerable amount of time, and I quickly realised that I did not have enough hours in the day!

“Furthermore, as well as leader of the borough, I am also a mum to two school-age children and a public health consultant, both of which are very important parts of my life.”

Worthing Borough Council leader Beccy Cooper

A by-election has now been called for Thursday July 7.

Dr Cooper added: “Stepping down from county means that the role can now be taken by a candidate who has the time to focus on the very important areas it covers, such as social care, education and highways.

“During my year as a county councillor, I learned a lot about how county council processes and services work.

“I met many local community members who rely on county for essential services, and as a councillor I was able to advocate for them.

“As a member of the Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Committee, I was able to use my public health knowledge to examine current health and social care provision, and to recommend improvements in how benefits services are provided to vulnerable groups.