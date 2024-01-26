Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Conservative MP for Worthing West has a long-standing campaign to improve access to NHS Dentistry locally and nationally.

On January 15, Sir Peter met with Dame Andrea Leadsom, minister for Primary Care, Start for Life and Public Health.

Sir Peter said: "For too long, especially in West Sussex, there has been inadequate dental recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic and longstanding issues rooted in contracting changes brought about under the Tony Blair Government.

“Those I serve need proper care. They need action. Many do have access to good dentistry; too many do not. In every community, we have to put right the things that are wrong.

“There have been positive steps forward in recent year and we have brought attention to an issue affecting many yet overlooked too much in the past.

“We share in thanking the minister for meeting with me to hear about the issues and priorities of Dentists and Patients in Worthing and in Arun.

“I remain actively committed to taking any and every opportunity to support the restoration of NHS dental health in the UK.”

During the meeting, Sir Peter raised suggestions of the British Dental Association – with whom he has ‘worked closely over recent years’.

The MP raised the concerns shared by local dentists and patients that this is ‘not simply about a shortage of dentists in the UK’.

He raised that long overdue reforms are needed to the contract terms for NHS dentists.

A spokesperson for Sir Peter said: “In the past year, the government has worked to amend these terms. Revised terms were presented but rejected by dentists in recent months.

“Dame Andrea noted that the terms remain under active government review and shared in hope that dentists and the government will soon reach agreement on a way forward.

“Another contributing factor brought up by Sir Peter is the unacceptable delays to the processing of overseas dentists’ credentials so that they can work in the UK. He warned that the current laws need to change and, whilst work is underway to do so, the change can’t happen fast enough.”