West Sussex Trading Standards is calling for Om Food & Wine, at 123 Clifton Road, to have its licence revoked.

A 15-year-old Trading Standards volunteer bought alcohol from the shop in February and, in 2020, a 14-year-old boy was sold vodka and rosé wine.

Trading Standards also received allegations that a secondary school pupil had bought a vape from the shop.

The shop in Clifton Road, Worthing

The pupil claimed it is ‘the place to go as they do not ask any questions’.

But when Trading Standards visited the business to give advice, the owner disputed selling vapes to children and claimed they ‘always ask for ID’.

Despite this, a 15-year-old Trading Standards volunteer was able to buy two bottles of WKD Blue in February.

Sussex Police has also asked for the licence to be revoked.

Inspector David Derrick, of Sussex Police, described an incident in June 2020 when three children were found drunk in Goring and the alcohol was traced back to Om Food and Wine.

In a letter to Worthing Borough Council’s Licensing Committee, Mr Derrick said that an ambulance had to be called as the children were ‘very drunk’.

“The children had alcohol in their possession, and all three children were passed into the care of their parents after being medically assessed by paramedics,” Mr Derrick added.

The sale was caught on CCTV and police staff said it was ‘appalling’ that alcohol was sold to the child as they were ‘clearly under 18’.

“Unfortunately in the case of both sales to children, Trading Standards and police have attempted to work with and assist [the business], and yet still alcohol is sold to children,” said inspector Derrick.

Formal warning letters were issued following the sale, though a police visit on 7 April 2022 found that the shop was complying with its licence.