In Worthing, rail workers, postal workers and British Telecom workers are on strike, and WSN is actively supporting those who are pushing back against 12 years of Tory misrule.

Workers in the health service, civil service and Local Government sectors are now balloting and are expected to join them soon.

With the anointing of Rishi Sunak as PM, the country faces economic challenges not seen in a generation, WSN said.

Speaking before the rally, Dave Chivers, a Worthing Postal Worker & Trade Union Official said: “I will be marching in Worthing on Saturday to demand a General Election along with members of my trade union who have been on strike in defence of our jobs and services. We are also demanding a fair pay rise along with workers across the UK.”

Fay Westbrook, a Worthing pensioner added: “I do not trust the new Tory government and I am concerned that we will soon see a return to the failed austerity measures that have wrecked our public services.”

Lee Billingham, spokesperson for the Worthing Solidarity Network, said: “We are now onto the third Tory Prime Minister this year. The first - resigned in disgrace and is now subject to an investigation for lying to Parliament.

“The second - introduced policies that spooked the financial markets, sent interest rates spiralling; adding hundreds of pounds to the cost of mortgages and resigned in disgrace.

“Installing a third Prime Minister without receiving a democratic mandate for their policies from the UK people is unacceptable.”

Photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the march. You can view a selection of his pictures from the rally in the gallery below.

1. Worthing solidarity march in pictures Protestors take to the streets to call for 'General Election Now' at rally Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales

2. Worthing solidarity march in pictures Protestors take to the streets to call for 'General Election Now' at rally Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales

3. Worthing solidarity march in pictures Protestors take to the streets to call for 'General Election Now' at rally Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales

4. Worthing solidarity march in pictures Protestors take to the streets to call for 'General Election Now' at rally Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales