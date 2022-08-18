Worthing venue set to reopen under new owners
A Hove business with a focus on gin is looking to open another venue in a former Worthing church.
Brighton Bars Limited, which runs the Gin Tub on Church Street, in Hove, is looking to open up at the former St James’ Church.
The company is currently applying for an alcohol licence at 10 High Street – the former home of Alehouse & Kitchen, next to Saints and Sinners.
It is thought that two separate businesses will be created at the venue going forward.
Most Popular
Worthing Borough Council is currently considering the licensing application and is running a consultation on its website until September 8.
The Gin Tub is seeking permission to open and serve alcohol between 11am and 1am Mondays to Wednesdays, and 11am to 2am Thursdays to Sundays.
If a licence is granted, live music would be allowed between 6pm and 11pm, seven days a week.
A decision is due to be made by early October.