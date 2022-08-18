Worthing venue set to reopen under new owners

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton Bars Limited, which runs the Gin Tub on Church Street, in Hove, is looking to open up at the former St James’ Church.

The company is currently applying for an alcohol licence at 10 High Street – the former home of Alehouse & Kitchen, next to Saints and Sinners.

It is thought that two separate businesses will be created at the venue going forward.

Plans have been revealed for the former Worthing church building

Worthing Borough Council is currently considering the licensing application and is running a consultation on its website until September 8.

The Gin Tub is seeking permission to open and serve alcohol between 11am and 1am Mondays to Wednesdays, and 11am to 2am Thursdays to Sundays.

If a licence is granted, live music would be allowed between 6pm and 11pm, seven days a week.