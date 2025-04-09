Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new study suggests that Worthing will be among the UK towns and cities worst hit by tariffs imposed by the United States.

President Donald Trump said he will not back down on his sweeping tariffs on imports from most of the world unless countries even out their trade with the US.

Centre for Cities – an independent, non-partisan urban policy research unit and charity – conducted a study to work out exactly how much this will impact the UK.

President Donald Trump said he will not back down on his sweeping tariffs on imports from most of the world unless countries even out their trade with the US. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

A post on the research charity’s website reads: “The global tariff imposed by the United States looks set to significantly affect the UK economy.

"Every corner of the UK will feel the economic impact, but the damage will not spread equally across places. Places with more goods exports, to the US or in general, can expect stronger impacts.

"The U.S. tariffs will affect all goods exports from the UK. So the share of US goods exports in all exports is a good way to measure the exposure of a city to the tariffs.”

A study was conducted to ‘show the exposure’ of each British town/city with this method.

Coventry was named as the location most exposed to the tariffs because 22.1 per cent of its total exports were estimated to be goods to the US.

This was closely followed by Derby (19.9 per cent), Telford (17.3 per cent) and Worthing (15.3 per cent).

The source was cited as ‘ONS, Business Register and Employment Survey; ONS, Subnational trade timeseries, 2016-2022, Centre for Cities calculations’.

Despite Worthing being included, Centre for Cities said that the tariffs are ‘likely to hit places outside of the Greater South East harder’.

It added: “The Greater South East, including South East and London, is less exposed than the rest of the country since its economy depends more on services.

"The Greater South East is also more economically prosperous and productive than the rest of the country. So the tariffs could have a larger impact on struggling economies.”

Read the full study at www.centreforcities.org/blog/the-uneven-storm-the-impacts-of-u-s-tariffs-on-british-cities/